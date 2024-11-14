Left Menu

Uttarakhand DGP Advocates for Transparent Police Appointment Process

Uttarakhand's Police Chief, Abhinav Kumar, has urged the state to adopt a transparent DGP appointment process. Citing constitutional provisions, he emphasized the importance of state autonomy in selecting police leadership. Kumar referenced similar reforms in Uttar Pradesh and called on the state to implement new rules to safeguard police integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:04 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Advocates for Transparent Police Appointment Process
Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has officially requested a transparent and independent procedure for appointing police chiefs in the state. Addressing the state's Home Secretary, Shailesh Bagauli, Kumar highlighted the need for reform by referencing Section-20 of the State Police Act-2007.

Kumar argued that while police administration is a state affair as per the Indian Constitution, current appointment processes overly involve the Union Public Service Commission and the Home Ministry, as influenced by the Supreme Court's Prakash Singh decision. He stressed the need for enhanced state discretion in these critical appointments.

The DGP pointed to Uttar Pradesh's recent adoption of new appointment guidelines, emphasizing the alignment with Supreme Court orders while preserving state agency. Kumar urged Uttarakhand to similarly act to maintain police force integrity and autonomy. A meeting with relevant officials addressed broader concerns on law, order, and traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024