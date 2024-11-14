Uttarakhand DGP Advocates for Transparent Police Appointment Process

In a significant move, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has officially requested a transparent and independent procedure for appointing police chiefs in the state. Addressing the state's Home Secretary, Shailesh Bagauli, Kumar highlighted the need for reform by referencing Section-20 of the State Police Act-2007.

Kumar argued that while police administration is a state affair as per the Indian Constitution, current appointment processes overly involve the Union Public Service Commission and the Home Ministry, as influenced by the Supreme Court's Prakash Singh decision. He stressed the need for enhanced state discretion in these critical appointments.

The DGP pointed to Uttar Pradesh's recent adoption of new appointment guidelines, emphasizing the alignment with Supreme Court orders while preserving state agency. Kumar urged Uttarakhand to similarly act to maintain police force integrity and autonomy. A meeting with relevant officials addressed broader concerns on law, order, and traffic management.

