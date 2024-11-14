Left Menu

Delhi CM Urges Reinstatement of Bus Marshals Amid Safety Concerns

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to establish and implement a scheme for bus marshals to ensure women's and elderly safety. Discussed at an All-Ministers meeting, the proposal seeks reinstatement of 10,000 marshals, previously removed in October 2023, against BJP opposition.

14-11-2024
Delhi CM Urges Reinstatement of Bus Marshals Amid Safety Concerns
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to address safety concerns, Chief Minister Atishi has appealed to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the creation of a comprehensive scheme regarding bus marshals in Delhi. The issue, primarily under the Lieutenant Governor's jurisdiction, affects the domains of 'Services' and 'Public Order,' according to the Additional Chief Secretary of Transport.

The matter of bus marshals and women's security on public buses featured prominently during an All-Ministers meeting on November 10. Chief Minister Atishi urged the formulation of a scheme, reinforcing that it constitutes both a 'Service' and a 'Law and Order' issue. She requested budgetary allocations from the Delhi government, aimed at restoring bus marshal services to their status before October 31, 2023.

This request follows the Delhi government's proposal on November 12 to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals, addressing the discomfort felt by women and elderly commuters in their absence. Alongside Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi emphasized the government's commitment to women's safety, highlighting initiatives such as CCTV installations and marshal deployments since 2015. The ongoing political tug-of-war with the BJP, which allegedly halted salaries and support for these marshals, culminated in their removal last October, sparking protests for reinstatement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

