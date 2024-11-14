Choking Capital: Delhi Grapples With Alarming AQI Levels

Delhi is grappling with deteriorating air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a hazardous level of 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The smog that enveloped the capital has severely impacted daily life, with residents complaining of health issues and limited visibility.

Local citizens like Bhayender have noted significant disruptions due to the pollution spike. 'The pollution has increased,' he told ANI. 'We are experiencing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Our usual routines, like jogging, are now impossible.' School student Raunak also reported continuous coughing due to the smog, expressing concerns over long-term health effects.

Prateek, another resident, observed, 'The visibility on roads has decreased dramatically, and people feel suffocated. It's imperative for the government to take action.' Meanwhile, AQI levels have surged across other areas, including Anand Vihar and ITO. However, in a controversial move, the central government recently granted exemptions to certain small-scale industrial sectors from pollution control regulations.

