Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Soars on Debut

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd made an impressive debut on the stock market, with shares listing at a 6% premium on the BSE at Rs 78.50, compared to the issue price of Rs 74. The stock gained further momentum, soaring 9.37% to Rs 80.94.

On the National Stock Exchange, shares opened at Rs 78.14, marking a 5.59% surge from the initial offering price, pushing the company's market valuation to Rs 14,069.93 crore.

The Rs 2,200-crore initial public offering had a subscription rate of 1.80 times, featuring a fresh equity issuance worth Rs 800 crore. The generated funds aim to bolster the company's capital base and improve solvency levels, with a portion set aside for general corporate purposes.

