Left Menu

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Soars on Debut

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd's shares started trading with a 6% premium, debuting at Rs 78.50 on BSE compared to the Rs 74 issue price. The company's market cap reached Rs 14,069.93 crore. The IPO was subscribed 1.80 times, raising Rs 2,200 crore for capital base enhancement and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:48 IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Soars on Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd made an impressive debut on the stock market, with shares listing at a 6% premium on the BSE at Rs 78.50, compared to the issue price of Rs 74. The stock gained further momentum, soaring 9.37% to Rs 80.94.

On the National Stock Exchange, shares opened at Rs 78.14, marking a 5.59% surge from the initial offering price, pushing the company's market valuation to Rs 14,069.93 crore.

The Rs 2,200-crore initial public offering had a subscription rate of 1.80 times, featuring a fresh equity issuance worth Rs 800 crore. The generated funds aim to bolster the company's capital base and improve solvency levels, with a portion set aside for general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024