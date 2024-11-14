GAIL Partners with ADNOC Gas for Critical LNG Deal

In a significant move to bolster India's energy reserves, state-owned utility GAIL (India) Ltd has inked a decade-long pact with Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas. The agreement, revealed on Thursday, involves the procurement of up to 0.52 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from 2026.

This deal represents the first sales and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas and an Indian entity, heralding a new era in Indo-UAE energy collaboration. The LNG, sourced from ADNOC's Das Island facility, known for its sizable processing capacity, is set to be delivered across six shipments annually.

In the face of escalating demand, GAIL's Director of Marketing, Sanjay Kumar, emphasized the importance of diversifying India's LNG portfolio to accommodate growing requirements. Meanwhile, ADNOC Gas's marketing head, Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, highlighted the agreement's role in positioning the company as a leading global natural gas supplier.

