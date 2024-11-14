Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe into Jharkhand Assembly Appointments

The Supreme Court has suspended a Jharkhand High Court order mandating a CBI investigation into alleged appointment irregularities in the state assembly. The court will further review a petition from the Jharkhand assembly challenging the High Court's directive on legal grounds, citing improper procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:43 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Thursday paused the Jharkhand High Court's directive for a CBI probe into suspected irregularities in appointments within the state assembly.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan decided to stay the order temporarily, agreeing to review the petition filed by the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha questioning the high court's decision.

The contention was presented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who argued the High Court erred by ordering a CBI inquiry into a civil matter absent any criminal allegations. The assembly challenged the high court's ruling dated September 23, asserting it contradicted established legal norms and justice.

