Uttarakhand Secretary Shailesh Bagauli Demands Swift Progress in Chamoli Development Works

Uttarakhand's Secretary of Drinking Water, Shailesh Bagauli, conducted inspections in Chamoli district, focusing on water schemes and educational institutions. He urged timely completion of projects and addressed issues of maintenance and cleanliness. Bagauli also emphasized quality education and water conservation during his interactions with local villagers and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:40 IST
Uttarakhand's secretary for drinking water inspects development works in Karnaprayag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Secretary for Drinking Water, Shailesh Bagauli, undertook a comprehensive inspection tour in the Chamoli district, examining various governmental projects and facilities. His visits included inspections of the Kanda Maikhura and Umatta drinking water schemes, where he criticized the sluggish pace of project developments and directed immediate remedial actions.

At the Government Higher Secondary School in Umatta village, Bagauli encouraged faculty to intensify efforts for the upcoming class 10 board examinations and stressed on improving education quality. He urged students to participate actively in sports and water conservation initiatives, highlighting the importance of co-curricular activities alongside academics.

Further visits encompassed the inspection of the Hark Center at Kaleshwar and the ARTO office in Chamoli. Bagauli showed dissatisfaction with record management and premises upkeep at the ARTO office, prompting instructions to report these concerns to higher authorities for necessary improvements. Interacting with women at Kaleshwar's food processing center, he learned about their successful cooperative managing expected revenues exceeding 2.5 crores this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

