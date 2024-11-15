EU Sanctions: A Double-Edged Sword for Energy Pricing

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged the European Union to re-evaluate its sanctions against Russia, emphasizing their role in maintaining high energy prices that impair the bloc's economic competitiveness.

Orban's remarks coincide with the European Union leaders signing a competitiveness declaration at a recent informal summit, highlighting the pressing nature of this issue.

The sanctions, initially imposed in response to geopolitical tensions, have sparked debate on whether their economic impact outweighs their strategic objectives.

