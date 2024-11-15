Left Menu

EU Sanctions: A Double-Edged Sword for Energy Pricing

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls for the European Union to reassess Russian sanctions, as they are keeping energy prices high and affecting the bloc’s economic competitiveness. The statement comes in light of the EU leaders signing a declaration on competitiveness at their informal summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:34 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged the European Union to re-evaluate its sanctions against Russia, emphasizing their role in maintaining high energy prices that impair the bloc's economic competitiveness.

Orban's remarks coincide with the European Union leaders signing a competitiveness declaration at a recent informal summit, highlighting the pressing nature of this issue.

The sanctions, initially imposed in response to geopolitical tensions, have sparked debate on whether their economic impact outweighs their strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

