Left Menu

Fire Disruption: BKC Metro Station Temporarily Shuts Down

A fire outside BKC metro station's entry gate in Mumbai has led to a temporary halt in passenger services. Authorities have advised commuters to use Bandra Colony station as an alternative. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:40 IST
Fire Disruption: BKC Metro Station Temporarily Shuts Down
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events, passenger services at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station have been suspended following a fire outbreak near one of its entry gates, according to a statement from Mumbai Metro authorities.

The incident, which occurred outside Entry/Exit A4 of the station, resulted in smoke infiltrating the premises, prompting the temporary closure to ensure commuter safety. Authorities swiftly responded by suggesting alternative travel arrangements for passengers.

Commuters have been advised to utilize the Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding as officials continue to monitor the situation closely. Further information is anticipated as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024