Fire Disruption: BKC Metro Station Temporarily Shuts Down
A fire outside BKC metro station's entry gate in Mumbai has led to a temporary halt in passenger services. Authorities have advised commuters to use Bandra Colony station as an alternative. More updates are expected as the situation develops.
- Country:
- India
In a sudden turn of events, passenger services at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station have been suspended following a fire outbreak near one of its entry gates, according to a statement from Mumbai Metro authorities.
The incident, which occurred outside Entry/Exit A4 of the station, resulted in smoke infiltrating the premises, prompting the temporary closure to ensure commuter safety. Authorities swiftly responded by suggesting alternative travel arrangements for passengers.
Commuters have been advised to utilize the Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding as officials continue to monitor the situation closely. Further information is anticipated as developments unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
