Supreme Court Enforces Full Disclosure for Bail Pleas Amid Rising Concerns
The Supreme Court has addressed an increasing trend where criminal histories are concealed in bail pleas, mandating full disclosure in future petitions. Failure to disclose such information will lead to dismissal. The court emphasizes the need for institutional interest, ensuring bail processes are not taken lightly.
In a move to uphold judicial integrity, the Supreme Court has identified a worrying trend of individuals withholding their criminal histories while seeking bail or protection from arrest. This observation comes from a bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan.
The court has mandated that all forthcoming special leave petitions must include any criminal undertakings in their synopsis. This measure aims to address the 'suppression of material facts' in the bail pleas.
Highlighting the need for transparency, the court's directive suggests failure to provide full disclosure of criminal backgrounds could result in petition dismissal. This rule protects the 'institutional interest' and prevents potential misuse of judicial privileges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
