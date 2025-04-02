Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds MUDA Site Allotment: ED Challenges Closure Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has contested the Lokayukta police's closure report on the MUDA site allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. The ED argues it is an aggrieved party under PMLA-2002, demanding a say in the proceedings. The case involves allegations of land misallocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:06 IST
Controversy Surrounds MUDA Site Allotment: ED Challenges Closure Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally challenged the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police regarding the controversial MUDA site allotment case that involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and other family members.

On Tuesday, the ED submitted a protest petition to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs, asserting its position as an aggrieved party in the proceedings. The ED cited the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, emphasizing that money laundering poses a significant threat to both the financial integrity and sovereignty of nations.

The ED contends it should be heard before any closure order is approved, given its role as a prosecutor in money laundering cases. The petition highlights issues linked to allegations of compensatory plot assignments by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), specifically regarding lands provided to the Chief Minister's wife. The investigation continues as both the Lokayukta and ED probe the legalities of the land ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025