Controversy Surrounds MUDA Site Allotment: ED Challenges Closure Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally challenged the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police regarding the controversial MUDA site allotment case that involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and other family members.

On Tuesday, the ED submitted a protest petition to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs, asserting its position as an aggrieved party in the proceedings. The ED cited the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, emphasizing that money laundering poses a significant threat to both the financial integrity and sovereignty of nations.

The ED contends it should be heard before any closure order is approved, given its role as a prosecutor in money laundering cases. The petition highlights issues linked to allegations of compensatory plot assignments by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), specifically regarding lands provided to the Chief Minister's wife. The investigation continues as both the Lokayukta and ED probe the legalities of the land ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)