India's Economic Outlook: A Balancing Act Between Growth and Inflation

Moody's Ratings has projected a 7.2 percent GDP growth for India in 2024, citing a favorable economic position but highlighting potential inflationary challenges. Despite these concerns, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain a restrictive monetary policy, influenced by ongoing inflation risks, especially in vegetable prices.

The agency's Global Macro Outlook 2025-26 suggests household consumption will bolster, driven by festive season spending and a rise in rural demand. Increased capacity utilization, positive business sentiment, and government infrastructure initiatives are expected to stimulate private investment.

Moody's also underscores external geopolitical and trade tensions, particularly US-China dynamics, as potential risks to global economic stability. The report suggests that economies with robust domestic growth drivers, like India, may showcase resilience against global economic fragmentation.

