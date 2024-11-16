Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Jhansi: Newborns Lose Lives in Hospital Fire

A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of 10 newborns. The tragedy, caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, has led to demands for strict legal action. Officials have announced financial aid for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Jhansi: Newborns Lose Lives in Hospital Fire
Visual from Jhansi Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shaken Uttar Pradesh, a fire at the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi resulted in the deaths of ten newborns. The fire, reportedly triggered by an oxygen concentrator short circuit, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed sorrow over the loss and demanded a thorough investigation with strict legal repercussions for any negligence. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her condolences, emphasizing solidarity with the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The state government is pressing for a detailed report within 12 hours, amid criticisms from opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, who cited medical mismanagement as a factor in the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024