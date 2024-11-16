Tragedy Strikes in Jhansi: Newborns Lose Lives in Hospital Fire

In a tragic incident that has shaken Uttar Pradesh, a fire at the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi resulted in the deaths of ten newborns. The fire, reportedly triggered by an oxygen concentrator short circuit, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed sorrow over the loss and demanded a thorough investigation with strict legal repercussions for any negligence. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her condolences, emphasizing solidarity with the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The state government is pressing for a detailed report within 12 hours, amid criticisms from opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, who cited medical mismanagement as a factor in the fatal incident.

