Colombia's Bold Leap from Fossil Fuels: A New Energy Paradigm

Colombia is taking a bold step under the leadership of President Gustavo Petro to move away from fossil fuels, seeking to prioritize green energy and environmental protection.

While Colombia relies heavily on oil and coal exports, Petro's administration has stopped new fossil fuel explorations, aiming to pave the way for a cleaner future.

The transition, however, poses financial and logistical challenges, and is hindered by a lack of international support, highlighting the need for changing financial systems to support developing nations in this shift.

