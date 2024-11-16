Left Menu

Colombia's Bold Leap from Fossil Fuels: A New Energy Paradigm

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro aims to transition his country away from fossil fuels, prioritizing green energy. Despite Colombia's major reliance on oil and coal exports, Petro's administration has halted new fossil fuel explorations. The transition faces financial and logistical challenges, paired with international support gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:22 IST
Colombia's Bold Leap from Fossil Fuels: A New Energy Paradigm
Gustavo Petro
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia is taking a bold step under the leadership of President Gustavo Petro to move away from fossil fuels, seeking to prioritize green energy and environmental protection.

While Colombia relies heavily on oil and coal exports, Petro's administration has stopped new fossil fuel explorations, aiming to pave the way for a cleaner future.

The transition, however, poses financial and logistical challenges, and is hindered by a lack of international support, highlighting the need for changing financial systems to support developing nations in this shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024