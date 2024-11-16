NIA Court Grants Custody Parole to Terror Accused for Father's Last Rites

In a significant ruling, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in New Delhi has allowed Bilal Mir, accused in a high-profile terror case, a seven-day custody parole to perform the last rites of his father, who passed away due to a heart attack in Srinagar, Kashmir.

The court granted the parole after considering submissions emphasizing the irreplaceable bond between a father and son. Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav noted the importance of family unity during mourning, even as security concerns expressed by the NIA were acknowledged.

Stringent parole conditions were established, permitting Mir only to interact with immediate family or verified friends, while prohibiting media or public contacts. The court mandated travel expenses to be borne by Mir and outlined security procedures for his temporary release.

(With inputs from agencies.)