Tragedy Strikes as Fire at Jhansi Medical College Claims Lives of 10 Infants

In a devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, ten newborns tragically lost their lives. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a high-level probe to determine the cause and prevent future incidents. Political leaders have criticized the state administration for negligence and demanded accountability.

Updated: 16-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:55 IST
A visual from the incident site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A grievous fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's NICU in Jhansi led to the heartbreaking loss of 10 infants. The catastrophe, believed to be triggered by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly engulfed the oxygen-rich environment, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government instituted a four-member committee charged with investigating the disaster. This high-level panel, chaired by the Director General of Medical Education, is expected to deliver a comprehensive report within a week. Their focus includes identifying the primary cause, evaluating negligence, and recommending future preventive measures.

Political figures, including UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, expressed condolences and promised rigorous investigations. The fire has sparked a wave of criticism from opposition leaders, questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for alleged neglect in public health safety. The incident underscores the urgent need for stringent safety protocols in healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

