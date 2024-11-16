Tragedy Strikes as Fire at Jhansi Medical College Claims Lives of 10 Infants

A grievous fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's NICU in Jhansi led to the heartbreaking loss of 10 infants. The catastrophe, believed to be triggered by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly engulfed the oxygen-rich environment, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government instituted a four-member committee charged with investigating the disaster. This high-level panel, chaired by the Director General of Medical Education, is expected to deliver a comprehensive report within a week. Their focus includes identifying the primary cause, evaluating negligence, and recommending future preventive measures.

Political figures, including UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, expressed condolences and promised rigorous investigations. The fire has sparked a wave of criticism from opposition leaders, questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for alleged neglect in public health safety. The incident underscores the urgent need for stringent safety protocols in healthcare facilities.

