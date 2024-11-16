Tragedy Strikes Tourist at Taj Mahal

A tragic incident unfolded at the iconic Taj Mahal when a foreign female tourist died after suddenly falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter, as per police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Taj Security in Agra, Syed Areeb Ahmed, confirmed the woman was promptly transported to the gate in a wheelchair. Despite efforts to help, she succumbed to her illness outside the monument.

Authorities disclosed that the woman was part of a tourist group visiting the Taj Mahal. While the immediate cause of her illness remains unclear, a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the details surrounding the unfortunate event, according to an ANI report.

