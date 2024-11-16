Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tourist at Taj Mahal

A foreign woman visiting the Taj Mahal died after falling ill on the ramp to the ticket counter. Emergency efforts were made, but she passed away outside the monument. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to probe further into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:58 IST
Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the iconic Taj Mahal when a foreign female tourist died after suddenly falling ill while climbing the ramp leading to the ticket counter, as per police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Taj Security in Agra, Syed Areeb Ahmed, confirmed the woman was promptly transported to the gate in a wheelchair. Despite efforts to help, she succumbed to her illness outside the monument.

Authorities disclosed that the woman was part of a tourist group visiting the Taj Mahal. While the immediate cause of her illness remains unclear, a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the details surrounding the unfortunate event, according to an ANI report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

