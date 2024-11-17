NCL's Massive R&R Project: A New Chapter for Singrauli
Coal India’s Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) is planning a significant rehabilitation and resettlement project in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, due to the Jayant coal mine proximity. It involves moving Morwa township, affecting 30,000 families. The project will cost over Rs 20,000 crore and aims to increase coal production capacity.
NCL, a Coal India subsidiary, is initiating a massive rehabilitation and resettlement endeavor in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, due to the encroaching Jayant coal mine. The undertaking involves relocating the Morwa township, impacting 30,000 families, and has an estimated budget exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.
The township's relocation is crucial as Jayant block draws nearer, potentially disrupting mining within two years. NCL's focus is on negotiating fair compensation, leveraging past disbursements, and aligning with private commercial coal block offerings to reach agreements with residents.
This resettlement project is a significant move for NCL, aiming to boost its Jayant mine capacity from 30 MTPA to 35 MTPA by 2026-27, enhancing its contribution to India's coal production and electricity generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
