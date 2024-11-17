CRPF Chief's Manipur Visit Amid Escalating Tensions and Curfew

As Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh prepares to visit Manipur, the region remains tense following a series of violent incidents. Manipur Police have arrested 23 individuals implicated in the alleged ransacking and arson of properties, indicating a troubling escalation in local unrest.

The situation in Imphal has prompted authorities to impose a total curfew, effective until further notice, alongside a two-day suspension of internet and mobile data services to curb the spread of misinformation. These measures come in response to heightened violence that saw eight people injured during efforts to disperse mobs targeting houses of public representatives.

In a recent statement shared on social media, Manipur Police detailed their response, which included firing tear gas and deploying heavy security forces such as the Army and Assam Rifles to stabilize the area. During operations, police recovered weapons and communication devices from the arrested individuals, intensifying the crackdown on lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)