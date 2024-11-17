Snow Transforms Zojila Pass into Winter Wonderland
The Border Roads Organization executed a snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass to ensure safe travel after heavy snowfall. The snow-covered region offers stunning, tranquil landscapes that attract tourists, highlighting the picturesque charm and serene beauty of areas like Kupwara and Bandipora.
In response to heavy snowfall, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) conducted a snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass on Sunday to restore access and ensure safe travel. Imagery captured the efforts as a BRO truck engaged in clearing snow in the aftermath of the downpour.
On Saturday, the Machil sector in Kupwara district experienced fresh snowfall, adding to the region's scenic allure. This natural transformation has not only enhanced the landscape's aesthetic appeal but also attracted tourists who are drawn to the area's stunning winter beauty.
Snow-laden trees appear artistically formed, gracefully bending under their heavy loads. The crisp mountain air has become more majestic, as frozen rivers and streams contribute to the serene, timeless atmosphere of the region, particularly in the remote reaches of Bandipora, where areas like Gurez, Tulail, and Kanzalwan are now enveloped in a snow blanket.
