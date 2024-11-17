Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Belgorod, Causing Civilian Casualty

In a recent escalation of tensions, a civilian was killed by a drone attack in Belgorod, a Russian border region. The incident was confirmed by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, sparking concerns over increasing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

The attack highlights the ongoing conflict in the area that has seen both military and civilian targets affected. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this latest development.

Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant as security measures are heightened. The geopolitical repercussions of this attack could lead to further unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)