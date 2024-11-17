Cylinder Blast at Chhattarpur Chaat Stall Injures 40
A cylinder explosion at a chaat stall in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left at least 40 people injured. While many sustained burn injuries, none are reported to be in critical condition. Officials confirm that medical costs will be covered by the district administration as investigations continue.
In Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, a cylinder blast at a popular chaat stall has resulted in injuries to at least 40 individuals, according to officials. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has prompted swift action with the injured being transported to the district hospital on orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Upper Collector Milind Kumar Nagdev confirmed that the district administration will cover the medical costs incurred by the victims.
The Chief Medical Officer, RP Gupta, reported that 23 victims arrived at the hospital suffering from burn injuries, with some enduring as much as 40 percent burns. However, he reassured that none of the patients are currently in critical condition and many have already been transferred to normal wards after receiving initial treatment and first aid.
As details continue to emerge, authorities maintain that further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion and prevent any future occurrences. The community remains on alert as officials gather more information.
