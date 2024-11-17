Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Howrah Wedding Venue, Disaster Averted

A fire broke out at Howrah House's wedding venue, but fortunately, no event was occurring, preventing a major disaster. Prompt response by fire tenders controlled the flames. Fire Station Officer Tapan Kumar Mandal confirmed no injuries or entrapments, with the situation now under control. Further updates are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:15 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Sunday at a wedding pandal situated inside Howrah House on Howrah Farsa Road. Fortunately, the pandal was not hosting an event at the time, thus averting a potential disaster.

Upon receiving the alert, two fire tenders swiftly arrived from the Howrah fire station. They successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from causing any injuries or entrapments, according to Fire Station Officer Tapan Kumar Mandal.

He assured that the fire is now under control, though further updates on the incident are still awaited, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

