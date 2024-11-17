Blaze Erupts at Howrah Wedding Venue, Disaster Averted

A fire erupted on Sunday at a wedding pandal situated inside Howrah House on Howrah Farsa Road. Fortunately, the pandal was not hosting an event at the time, thus averting a potential disaster.

Upon receiving the alert, two fire tenders swiftly arrived from the Howrah fire station. They successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from causing any injuries or entrapments, according to Fire Station Officer Tapan Kumar Mandal.

He assured that the fire is now under control, though further updates on the incident are still awaited, as reported by ANI.

