Security Forces Unite for Enhanced Peace in Manipur
Assam Rifles organized a crucial security coordination meeting in Churachandpur, Manipur. Key representatives from multiple security agencies attended the session aimed at boosting cooperation and vigilance. Their joint resolution emphasized intensified efforts for ensuring peace and harmony in the region's fringe areas.
In a significant move to bolster security measures, Assam Rifles hosted a coordination meeting at Lailophai, near the Sugnu Iron Bridge in Churachandpur district, Manipur. The high-level meeting brought together crucial players, including the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, BSF, and ITBP, alongside key officials like DIG Kakching and Thoubal, DC Kakching, and SP Kakching.
The primary goal of Saturday's assembly was to enhance the synergy among the various security forces to sustain peace and stability in the sensitive region. According to a statement from HQ IGAR (South), the discussion covered crucial topics like increased vigilance, joint patrolling strategies, protection during the harvest season, and proactive measures to handle any potential threats or emerging situations.
The collaboration culminated in a joint resolution to redouble efforts toward maintaining a secure and peaceful environment, especially in the border areas adjoining Kakching, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts. This united front by the security agencies highlights their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
