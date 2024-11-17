Left Menu

Security Forces Unite for Enhanced Peace in Manipur

Assam Rifles organized a crucial security coordination meeting in Churachandpur, Manipur. Key representatives from multiple security agencies attended the session aimed at boosting cooperation and vigilance. Their joint resolution emphasized intensified efforts for ensuring peace and harmony in the region's fringe areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:15 IST
Security Forces Unite for Enhanced Peace in Manipur
Assam Rifles conducts security meeting in Manipur (Pic/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster security measures, Assam Rifles hosted a coordination meeting at Lailophai, near the Sugnu Iron Bridge in Churachandpur district, Manipur. The high-level meeting brought together crucial players, including the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, BSF, and ITBP, alongside key officials like DIG Kakching and Thoubal, DC Kakching, and SP Kakching.

The primary goal of Saturday's assembly was to enhance the synergy among the various security forces to sustain peace and stability in the sensitive region. According to a statement from HQ IGAR (South), the discussion covered crucial topics like increased vigilance, joint patrolling strategies, protection during the harvest season, and proactive measures to handle any potential threats or emerging situations.

The collaboration culminated in a joint resolution to redouble efforts toward maintaining a secure and peaceful environment, especially in the border areas adjoining Kakching, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts. This united front by the security agencies highlights their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024