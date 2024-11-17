Left Menu

Delhi Transport Protest Erupts Amid Political Turmoil

Delhi Transport Commission employees protested urging equal pay and job security as Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned amidst allegations and raids. His departure underscores internal challenges within AAP, raising doubts over party commitments and adding tension ahead of the 2025 assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:12 IST
Delhi Transport Protest Erupts Amid Political Turmoil
Employees of Delhi Transport Commission held a protest on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Commission employees staged a protest in Sarojini Nagar on Sunday, demanding equal pay and a guarantee of 60 years of employment. The protest comes amid rising tensions as Delhi Minister for Transport, Kailash Gahlot, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, accused the BJP of pressuring Gahlot to resign by levying a Rs 112 crore allegation and initiating multiple Enforcement Directorate raids at his residence. Singh asserted that Gahlot's resignation was coerced by political strategies.

Gahlot's resignation, accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, occurs just before the 2025 assembly polls. In his resignation letter, Gahlot criticized AAP's shift from citizen advocacy to internal party agendas, notably pointing out failures like the unresolved pollution of the Yamuna River and questioning AAP's commitment to its core values. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024