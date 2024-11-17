Delhi Transport Protest Erupts Amid Political Turmoil

Delhi Transport Commission employees staged a protest in Sarojini Nagar on Sunday, demanding equal pay and a guarantee of 60 years of employment. The protest comes amid rising tensions as Delhi Minister for Transport, Kailash Gahlot, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, accused the BJP of pressuring Gahlot to resign by levying a Rs 112 crore allegation and initiating multiple Enforcement Directorate raids at his residence. Singh asserted that Gahlot's resignation was coerced by political strategies.

Gahlot's resignation, accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, occurs just before the 2025 assembly polls. In his resignation letter, Gahlot criticized AAP's shift from citizen advocacy to internal party agendas, notably pointing out failures like the unresolved pollution of the Yamuna River and questioning AAP's commitment to its core values. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)