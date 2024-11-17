Left Menu

Vikash Yadav's Lawyer Claims Client Is Innocent in High-Stakes Case

Vikash Yadav, accused of the attempted murder of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is being made a scapegoat in international politics, says his lawyer Aditya Choudhary. Yadav has been granted an exemption from attending a Delhi court hearing amid concerns for his safety due to baseless allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:58 IST
Vikash Yadav's Lawyer Claims Client Is Innocent in High-Stakes Case
Aditya Choudhary, lawyer of Vikash Yadav, accused of attempt to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikash Yadav, facing charges related to the attempted murder of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is being unfairly targeted, according to his lawyer Aditya Choudhary. Choudhary insists that international politics have scapegoated Yadav, and all allegations are without merit.

When asked about the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement, Choudhary stated he has no knowledge of any material evidence against Yadav, reiterating that the claims are baseless and will likely fall apart under legal scrutiny.

Recently, a Delhi court excused Yadav from a hearing, requiring him to appear again in February. Choudhary cited threats to Yadav's life following the media coverage of the allegations, which included public exposure of Yadav's personal details, leading to heightened safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024