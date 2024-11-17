Vikash Yadav's Lawyer Claims Client Is Innocent in High-Stakes Case
Vikash Yadav, accused of the attempted murder of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is being made a scapegoat in international politics, says his lawyer Aditya Choudhary. Yadav has been granted an exemption from attending a Delhi court hearing amid concerns for his safety due to baseless allegations.
- Country:
- India
Vikash Yadav, facing charges related to the attempted murder of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is being unfairly targeted, according to his lawyer Aditya Choudhary. Choudhary insists that international politics have scapegoated Yadav, and all allegations are without merit.
When asked about the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement, Choudhary stated he has no knowledge of any material evidence against Yadav, reiterating that the claims are baseless and will likely fall apart under legal scrutiny.
Recently, a Delhi court excused Yadav from a hearing, requiring him to appear again in February. Choudhary cited threats to Yadav's life following the media coverage of the allegations, which included public exposure of Yadav's personal details, leading to heightened safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Extends Custody of AAP MLA in Waqf Board Case
Delhi Court Discharges Rape Accused Amid Evidence Contradictions
Delhi Court Denies Bail in Child Trafficking Case
Delhi Court to Decide Fate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Delhi Court Acquits Jagadish Tytler and Abhishek Verma in Forgery Case