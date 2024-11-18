Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Over 3 Million Devotees Flock to Badrinath-Kedarnath in 2024

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, alongside the District Police Administration, announced an unprecedented influx of pilgrims during the 2024 Yatra season. According to official reports, a staggering total of 30,87,417 devotees visited the revered Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams this year, setting a historic record.

On the final day, November 17, Badrinath Dham alone saw 11,170 pilgrims, culminating in a season total of 14,35,341 visitors since opening on May 12. Kedarnath Dham welcomed 16,52,076 devotees between May 10 and November 3, with 1,26,393 choosing helicopter travel.

The Committee also noted that 1,83,722 pilgrims visited Shri Hemkunt Sahib and Lokpal Tirtha Shri Laxman Mandir before their October 10 closure. These figures underscore the effective management by temple authorities and local administration during the Yatra.

A statement highlighted the cooperation between the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and the District Police Administration. As Badrinath Dham's gates prepared to close for winter, rituals saw Lord Badri Vishal adorned with flowers and traditional adornments.

By 8:00 PM, deities including Mata Laxmi, Uddhav, and Kuber Ji, were strategically relocated. The temple, beautifully decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers, remained open for devout visitors. Earlier, Kedarnath Dham's gates closed on Bhai Dooj with Vedic chants and music by the Indian Army band.

The Gangotri Dham saw its doors close on November 2, with the Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman Temple following suit on October 10, as Madmaheshwar Ji prepares for a November 20 closure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)