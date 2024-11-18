Left Menu

China's Market Comeback: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

China and Hong Kong stocks rose encouragingly on Monday as regulators urged companies to boost share prices. Positive economic data supported sentiment, but the looming threat of U.S. policies under Trump's presidency led Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to downgrade their market forecasts.

In a promising start to the week, China's financial markets, including the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, saw encouraging gains. This came after Chinese regulators proposed measures for companies to manage share prices, with specific guidelines laid out to support these efforts.

October's data, which suggests potential stabilization in China's economy, further bolstered market sentiment. Notably, sectors like banks, infrastructure, and insurance outperformed, driven by their low current valuations. This follows a sharp jump in China-listed banks by 2.8%, marking their best performance in a month.

Despite this positive news, major U.S. banks, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have issued dampened outlooks. They attribute upcoming U.S. policy moves under Trump's leadership as potential hurdles to China's economic recovery, citing these as reasons for their downgraded market predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

