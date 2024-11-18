Airbnb Faces Barcelona's Short-Term Rental Battle

Global holiday home rental titan Airbnb has made a direct appeal to Barcelona's mayor, urging a reevaluation of a sweeping intensification in the crackdown on short-term rentals. Airbnb argues this move exclusively advantages the hotel industry while neglecting the broader issues of overtourism and the housing crisis.

The appeal came at a critical juncture, as the city's recent plan, announced by Mayor Jaume Collboni in June, seeks to eliminate all short-term rentals by 2028 to halt the steep rise in local rental prices. This stringent measure is currently facing legal challenges.

Airbnb contends that earlier policies limiting tourist accommodations have not mitigated housing problems. The company cites data revealing an increase in long-term rents by over 70%, and a 60% hike in average hotel room prices, highlighting persistent housing shortages despite reduced short-term rentals.

