Left Menu

Airbnb Faces Barcelona's Short-Term Rental Battle

Airbnb has implored Barcelona’s mayor to reconsider a severe crackdown on short-term rentals, claiming it disadvantages the housing market and benefits only hotels. Despite existing restrictions, housing and over-tourism issues remain unresolved, according to Airbnb, which has already delisted thousands of rentals in Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:27 IST
Airbnb Faces Barcelona's Short-Term Rental Battle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Global holiday home rental titan Airbnb has made a direct appeal to Barcelona's mayor, urging a reevaluation of a sweeping intensification in the crackdown on short-term rentals. Airbnb argues this move exclusively advantages the hotel industry while neglecting the broader issues of overtourism and the housing crisis.

The appeal came at a critical juncture, as the city's recent plan, announced by Mayor Jaume Collboni in June, seeks to eliminate all short-term rentals by 2028 to halt the steep rise in local rental prices. This stringent measure is currently facing legal challenges.

Airbnb contends that earlier policies limiting tourist accommodations have not mitigated housing problems. The company cites data revealing an increase in long-term rents by over 70%, and a 60% hike in average hotel room prices, highlighting persistent housing shortages despite reduced short-term rentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024