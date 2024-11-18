Airbnb Faces Barcelona's Short-Term Rental Battle
Airbnb has implored Barcelona’s mayor to reconsider a severe crackdown on short-term rentals, claiming it disadvantages the housing market and benefits only hotels. Despite existing restrictions, housing and over-tourism issues remain unresolved, according to Airbnb, which has already delisted thousands of rentals in Barcelona.
Global holiday home rental titan Airbnb has made a direct appeal to Barcelona's mayor, urging a reevaluation of a sweeping intensification in the crackdown on short-term rentals. Airbnb argues this move exclusively advantages the hotel industry while neglecting the broader issues of overtourism and the housing crisis.
The appeal came at a critical juncture, as the city's recent plan, announced by Mayor Jaume Collboni in June, seeks to eliminate all short-term rentals by 2028 to halt the steep rise in local rental prices. This stringent measure is currently facing legal challenges.
Airbnb contends that earlier policies limiting tourist accommodations have not mitigated housing problems. The company cites data revealing an increase in long-term rents by over 70%, and a 60% hike in average hotel room prices, highlighting persistent housing shortages despite reduced short-term rentals.
