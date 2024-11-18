Left Menu

Delhi CM Slams Centre Over Unchecked Stubble Burning Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has criticized the central government's inaction regarding the rising issue of stubble burning, which is severely impacting air quality across north India. Highlighting data from states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, Atishi stresses the urgent need for governmental intervention to address this environmental crisis.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a scathing criticism of the central government's failure to tackle the ongoing issue of stubble burning, which she claims is escalating pollution and degrading air quality across the northern region of India.

Taking to social media, Atishi called out the severe pollution levels reported in cities within states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. She accused the central government of inadequately addressing the recurring issue of stubble burning over the past five years.

This comes amidst alarmingly poor air quality reports in Delhi and the national capital region, where smog has pushed the Air Quality Index to 'severe plus' levels. With Punjab showing significant progress in reducing these fires, Atishi urges for more stringent measures nationwide.

