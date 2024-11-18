Left Menu

Singapore Oil Tycoon Sentenced in Massive Fraud Case

Singaporean oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in jail for defrauding HSBC out of USD 111.7 million. Convicted of cheating and abetting forgery, Lim's case is one of the most serious trade financing frauds in Singapore, impacting the oil trading sector substantially.

Updated: 18-11-2024 16:30 IST
  Country:
  • Singapore

In a landmark ruling, Singaporean oil magnate Lim Oon Kuin, commonly known as OK Lim, has received a 17-and-a-half year prison sentence. The 82-year-old was found guilty of masterminding a USD 111.7 million fraud scheme that stands as one of the most significant trade financing frauds in Singapore's history.

Lim, the founder of the now-defunct Hin Leong Trading, was convicted of multiple charges, including cheating the HongKong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and abetting forgery. The convictions stem from two fake oil sale transactions and the use of forged documents that led HSBC to disburse substantial loans to Hin Leong.

Despite the severity of the crimes, Principal District Judge Toh Han Li acknowledged that Lim did not personally benefit from the offenses, but acted in an attempt to improve Hin Leong's financial status. The ruling has raised concerns about deterrent measures needed to protect Singapore's financial and oil trading industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

