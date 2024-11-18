Guardians of the Seeds: Preserving Chile's Agricultural Legacy

A group of committed farmers and growers in Chile, called seed guardians, are actively working to preserve their ancestral crops from the threats of industrial agriculture and genetic modification.

These guardians engage in preserving and trading seeds of forgotten vegetable varieties, such as those once cultivated by the indigenous Mapuche people. Notably, seed guardian Ana Yanez highlights that these varieties face extinction due to environmental changes and a preference for high-yield crops.

Pablo Caceres, a chef and guardian, is reviving a plethora of tomato varieties at Vik Winery's Pavilion restaurant. Their efforts in biodiversity could help agricultural resilience in the face of climate change, with international calls for more initiatives like theirs.

(With inputs from agencies.)