Tiger's Mysterious Demise in Kaziranga Sparks Investigation

A tiger's body was discovered in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, prompting an investigation into its death, suspected to be due to a fight with another tiger. The Kaziranga area, home to around 135 tigers, is under scrutiny as officials seek the cause of the fatal event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A tiger was discovered dead in the Horonbali Chapori area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday. Forest guards found the carcass during their patrol, with senior officials arriving shortly after to oversee its recovery.

An official from Biswanath district speculated that the tiger might have died as a result of a confrontation with another tiger. To determine the definitive cause of death, samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis. The carcass was disposed of in the presence of senior forest officials and veterinary experts.

Kaziranga National Park, designated a Tiger Reserve in 2006, reported an estimated population of 135 tigers in its last census, accentuating the significance of this loss within the protected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

