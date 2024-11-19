Left Menu

Cash Seizures Cast Shadow Over Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, authorities seized Rs 1.98 crores in Nashik and Rs 2.5 crore in Navi Mumbai amidst the Model Code of Conduct. The political climate intensifies as the ruling Mahayuti coalition faces a robust challenge from Maha Vikas Aghadi to secure electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:49 IST
Screengrab of the video shared (Source-Nashik DM) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik witnessed a substantial cash seizure as Rs 1.98 crore was confiscated from a local hotel, just days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma confirmed the apprehension, stating that further investigations are underway with the involvement of the Expenditure Observer.

Amidst the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, individuals carrying more than Rs 50,000 must present valid documentation. Meanwhile, Thane Police previously seized Rs 2.5 crore from a Navi Mumbai residence. Senior Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi noted that an inquiry is being conducted to trace the cash's origin.

As campaigning concludes, the political arena is charged with tension. The ruling Mahayuti, spearheaded by BJP, aims to maintain its dominion, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition endeavors to reclaim power. The electoral battle for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats is intensifying as both camps strive to secure public favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

