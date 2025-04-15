ED Raid Stirs Political Tensions at Ex-Rajasthan Minister's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on Tuesday at the residence of former Rajasthan minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, in Jaipur's Civil Lines area. Khachariyawas, who served as the Transport Minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, confirmed the ongoing investigation.

In response, Khachariyawas stated he is fully cooperating with the probe and has nothing to conceal. 'They can carry out their searches and raids; I'm here to comply. ED is executing its duties, and I'll continue mine,' he remarked, criticizing the BJP for allegedly using the ED for political purposes. 'I received no prior notice from the ED; the raids were unannounced,' he added.

The motive behind the raid remains undisclosed, yet it has already ignited a political uproar in Jaipur. As news of the operation spread, Khachariyawas' supporters rallied at his residence, voicing their dissatisfaction with the central government. Khachariyawas reiterated he harbors no fear, emphasizing the independence of officials working under government directives and vowed cooperation.

He further alleged that the ED is deployed against those who oppose the BJP, hinting at possible reprisals when Congress regains power. 'Governments will change, and so will the times. When Rahul Gandhi comes to power, we may do the same to BJP leaders. The BJP initiated these actions; we are prepared to reciprocate,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)