Chinese National Arrested in Major Delhi Cyber Fraud

A Chinese national, Fang Chenjin, was arrested by Shahdara Cyber Police in Delhi for orchestrating a cyber fraud scam via WhatsApp, defrauding over Rs. 43.5 lakhs. He is linked to multiple fraud cases totalling over Rs. 100 crores. Investigations traced funds to accounts including one in Mundka, Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:01 IST
Chinese national Fang Chenjin. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, the Shahdara Cyber Police Station in Delhi has apprehended a Chinese national, Fang Chenjin, implicated in a vast cyber fraud operation. The suspect is accused of orchestrating a scam that duped individuals of over Rs. 43.5 lakhs through deceptive online stock trading schemes conducted via WhatsApp groups.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, revealed that Chenjin is also suspected to be involved in two additional high-profile fraud cases tied to cybercrime and money laundering incidents in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 17 criminal complaints have been filed on the Cyber Crime Portal, linked to the same Fincare Bank account, with a reported fraud total exceeding Rs. 100 crores.

The investigation, prompted by a complaint from Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan filed on July 24, uncovered that victims were enticed into fake stock market training and swindled into investing Rs. 43.5 lakhs across various transactions directed to fraudsters' bank accounts. Meticulous examination of these accounts and mobile details led investigators to a bank account under the name Maha Laxmi Traders in Mundka, Delhi, connected to the scam.

Further probing unearthed a mobile phone linking Chenjin to the scam, leading to his arrest at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi. Chats recovered from his WhatsApp and the device revealed that Chenjin was actively directing the fraudulent scheme, instructing associates on operations, including recharges related to the scam. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities seek further links and accomplices in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

