Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Honor Indira Gandhi's Legacy on Her Birth Anniversary

On Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tributes, underscoring her dedication to empowering tribal communities and social reforms. They emphasized her courage, love, and influence on today's political landscape, honoring her as a guiding force in their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:30 IST
Photos shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/X@priyankagandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, recalling her as a proponent of tribal culture and social reforms. Via social media platform X, Vadra praised her grandmother's commitment to empowering marginalized communities through policies and legislation.

Priyanka's tribute celebrated Indira's legacy of starting election campaigns in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, where she valued tribal society for its unique harmony with nature. Today, the Congress party continues her vision by advocating for caste-based census and raising the reservation limits for SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also shared memories of Indira, highlighting her courage and love. Sharing childhood photos, he described her as a beacon of strength and inspiration in pursuing national interests. Indira Gandhi, India's only female Prime Minister, served terms marked by significant policy reforms until her assassination in 1984.

