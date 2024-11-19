Massive Blaze Erupts at Bawana Factory

A massive blaze erupted at a factory located in the Bawana area of Delhi on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate response from fire services. More than 15 fire tenders dashed to the scene after being alerted to the inferno.

As efforts to extinguish the flames continue, emergency crews are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent any further spread of the fire.

Authorities have yet to disclose additional details concerning the cause of the blaze and potential damages incurred. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)