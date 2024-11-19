Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts at Bawana Factory

A massive fire engulfed a factory in Delhi's Bawana area on Tuesday morning. Over 15 fire tenders were mobilized to combat the blaze after authorities were alerted. The operation to extinguish the fire is ongoing, and further details are still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:47 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts at Bawana Factory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze erupted at a factory located in the Bawana area of Delhi on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate response from fire services. More than 15 fire tenders dashed to the scene after being alerted to the inferno.

As efforts to extinguish the flames continue, emergency crews are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent any further spread of the fire.

Authorities have yet to disclose additional details concerning the cause of the blaze and potential damages incurred. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024