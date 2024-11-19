Asian Stocks Climb Amid Uncertainty Over Trump's Policies

Asian stock markets saw gains on Tuesday with tech shares driving a recovery, mirroring Wall Street's rebound. Traders are closely watching President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming cabinet selections, impacting market expectations for Federal Reserve rate decisions.

The prospect of Trump's fiscal policies, including increased tariffs, could stoke inflation and limit the Fed's rate-cutting ability. While Japan's Nikkei and Australia's benchmark hit new highs, Chinese markets faltered amid U.S. trade uncertainties.

U.S.-Russia tensions and potential NATO confrontations, alongside Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield outage, propelled crude oil prices higher. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened against major peers, and Bitcoin neared record highs with hopes for cryptocurrency-friendly regulations under Trump.

