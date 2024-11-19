Left Menu

Asian Stocks Climb Amid Uncertainty Over Trump's Policies

Asian stocks rose as traders await Trump's cabinet picks and assess Federal Reserve rate cut prospects. U.S. bond yields and the dollar eased. Nvidia's earnings limited tech gains. Market focus remains on Trump's impact on trade and economic policies affecting interest rate settings. Tensions push crude oil higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:47 IST
Asian stock markets saw gains on Tuesday with tech shares driving a recovery, mirroring Wall Street's rebound. Traders are closely watching President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming cabinet selections, impacting market expectations for Federal Reserve rate decisions.

The prospect of Trump's fiscal policies, including increased tariffs, could stoke inflation and limit the Fed's rate-cutting ability. While Japan's Nikkei and Australia's benchmark hit new highs, Chinese markets faltered amid U.S. trade uncertainties.

U.S.-Russia tensions and potential NATO confrontations, alongside Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield outage, propelled crude oil prices higher. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened against major peers, and Bitcoin neared record highs with hopes for cryptocurrency-friendly regulations under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

