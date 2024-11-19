Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in India for Illegal Infiltration and Fake Documentation

In a significant crackdown on illegal infiltration, authorities apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals in Chitradurga city on November 18. Identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Muhammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Azizul Shaik, Muhammed SakibSikdar, and Sanowar Hossain, these individuals were discovered during routine patrols near Holalkere Road.

An official police release detailed the findings, revealing that the accused had illegally entered India through West Bengal, obtaining counterfeit Aadhaar cards and other documents in Kolkata. The group, aiming to settle in India, notably arrived in Chitradurga for employment.

Police confiscated various fake documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID cards, signaling potential legal ramifications. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been actively pursuing facilitators of such infiltration, with recent arrests in Kolkata tied to similar operations, underscoring a broader issue of human trafficking.

