High Court Order Sparks Controversy Over Himachal Bhawan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed uncertainty over the High Court's decision to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi due to outstanding electricity bills. Speaking to reporters, Sukhu admitted he had yet to review the court order fully but stated that the issue stems from an arbitration decision requiring the state to deposit Rs 64 crore, which remains unsettled.

The court's ruling came amid a legal battle between the Congress-led state government and Seli Hydropower. Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan described the attachment order as routine but noted the media attention due to the court's mention of a possible auction during proceedings.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur seized the opportunity to censure the current administration. Thakur accused the Congress government of mismanaging state projects, leading to dissatisfaction among investors and stakeholders in the hydro sector. Agreements with major entities such as SJVN, NTPC, and NHPC have also come under scrutiny.

