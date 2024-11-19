Delhi's Education System Shifts Online Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

Amidst the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi, educational authorities have taken drastic steps to ensure the safety of students. Following the trajectory set by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia announced the transition to online classes until November 23, as revealed in a notification issued on Tuesday.

While classes shift to the digital domain, Jamia Millia Islamia clarified that the examination and interview schedules remain unaffected. Citing the alarming rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), authorities emphasized the urgent need for this temporary measure, with plans to resume physical classes on November 25.

Delhi University also announced a similar shift, with classes moved online till November 23. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that the decision impacts all grades, including classes 10 and 12. The directive comes as the Supreme Court orders strict enforcement of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat the 'severe' AQI levels affecting health across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)