Delhi High Court Urges Swift Action on School Bomb Threat Protocols

The Delhi High Court has issued a mandate for the Delhi Government and Police to formulate a robust action plan, complete with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), aimed squarely at tackling bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a strict deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

The SOP is required to outline clear roles for various stakeholders, including law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities, ensuring seamless coordination and efficient execution. Justice Sanjeev Narula's bench underscored the necessity for collaborative development of this plan, engaging school representatives and relevant authorities.

The Court has also invited detailed suggestions from the petitioner, Advocate Arpit Bhargava, for consideration in the final plan. Additionally, the Court emphasized regular training for school staff and students and prescribed a grievance redressal mechanism, along with periodic evaluations and updates.

