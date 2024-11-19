Ukraine's Wheat Harvest Set to Surge in 2025

Ukraine's wheat production is poised for growth, with forecasts predicting up to 25 million metric tons next year, up from an expected 22 million tons this year. This rise is attributed to an increase in the sowing area to 5 million hectares by 2025, as reported by Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy.

The forecast marks a potential recovery for Ukraine, a significant global grain producer and exporter, following a sharp reduction in sowing areas due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. The country had previously sown up to six million hectares before hostilities in 2022 caused a decrease to 4.6 million hectares by 2024.

Challenges remain as weather conditions continue to affect crop development. Dry conditions in September and October have posed threats to the winter crop. Farmers have turned to changing crop strategies, like increasing soybean sowing for high-profit gains, but Vysotskiy notes that corn may regain popularity as soybean prices decline.

