Interpol Red Corner Notice: Unraveling the Phone-Tapping Scandal
Shravan Kumar, accused in a phone-tapping case, appeared before the Hyderabad police after returning from the US. He is linked to a conspiracy involving misuse of resources for political purposes under the previous regime. Interpol's Red Corner Notice was previously issued against him and others involved.
Shravan Kumar, one of the accused in a high-profile phone-tapping case, made an appearance before the Hyderabad police on Saturday following a notice issued for his questioning. This comes after suspicions of Kumar's whereabouts in the US prompted authorities to enforce stringent international tracing mechanisms.
The contentious case embroils several former police officials, including a suspended DSP from the Special Intelligence Bureau in Telangana. These individuals allegedly tampered with intelligence data and engaged in unauthorized surveillance activities to benefit a political party, according to Hyderabad Police reports.
Interpol has already issued a Red Corner Notice against Kumar and the former SIB chief, T Prabhakar Rao, complicating their international mobility. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has instructed Kumar to cooperate with ongoing investigations while guarding him against coercive police actions.
