Priyanka Gandhi Offers Condolences Following Tragic Wayanad Bus Accident

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow over a bus accident in Wayanad, Kerala, involving Sabarimala pilgrims. With 27 injured, the bus was returning to Mysore when it overturned. The accident occurred amidst the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, with local authorities investigating. The state's online booking system aims to enhance pilgrimage safety.

19-11-2024
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her condolences following a tragic accident in Wayanad, Kerala. On Tuesday morning, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees overturned near Thirunelli, causing injuries to 27 pilgrims returning from the Sabarimala Temple. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Priestess Gandhi shared her sympathies with the injured and their families.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. as the bus, carrying 45 passengers including two children, was en route back to Hunsur in Mysore. Local authorities promptly admitted the injured to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad. Reports indicate that none of the injuries are life-threatening. The accident coincided with the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, marking the onset of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. An investigation into the accident's cause is underway.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Temple welcomed devotees on Friday, with festivities marking the start of the pilgrimage season. Newly appointed head priests S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Vasudevan Namboothiri assumed their roles. To ensure safety, the government has implemented an online booking system to manage pilgrim flow, with the State Minister emphasizing infrastructure and crowd management preparedness.

Latest News

