Controversial Resolution: TTD Board Moves to Remove Non-Hindu Staff
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board decision to remove non-Hindu employees from temples has sparked debate. BJP leader Purandeswari supports the move, emphasizing respect for Hindu Dharma. TTD chairman BR Naidu plans voluntary retirements or departmental transfers for non-Hindu staff, amid ongoing controversies and past signature campaigns.
In a significant move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has passed a resolution to remove non-Hindu personnel from temple duties. Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari praised the decision, arguing that those lacking respect for Hindu practices cannot effectively perform temple roles.
Speaking to ANI, Purandeswari commended the TTD board, led by BR Naidu, for the decision. She noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently advocated for temple roles to be reserved for those who respect Hindu Dharma. She also referenced a previous BJP-led signature campaign supporting this stance.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu confirmed the identification of non-Hindu employees within TTD staff. Naidu plans to meet with these employees, offering voluntary retirements or transfers to other government departments. These moves follow his recent appointment and the controversy surrounding the alleged use of substandard ingredients in temple Prasadam production.
