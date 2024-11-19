Amit Shah Advocates for Natural Farming at Sabar Dairy Inauguration
Amit Shah highlighted the success of India's cooperative movement in boosting milk production and advocated for natural farming at the Sabar Dairy inauguration. He urged farmers to adopt natural practices, predicting a promising market. The government supports this initiative with cooperative entities to enhance export opportunities.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah emphasized the pivotal role of India's cooperative movement in increasing per capita milk production during the inauguration of a new cattle feed plant at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat on Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, Shah noted that India's per capita milk production surged from 40 grams in 1970 to 167 grams in 2023, significantly surpassing the global average of 117 grams. He attributed this achievement to the robust cooperative movement initiated by figures like Tribhuvandas Patel, the founder of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union.
Shah also underscored the economic potential of natural farming, urging farmers to adopt these methods. He highlighted the central government's commitment to natural farming, supported by cooperative institutions like Amul, which now procure and export such produce, enhancing opportunities in the global market.
