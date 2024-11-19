Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Trial Court Decision on AQIS Case Investigation

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to accused individuals after Delhi police appealed against a trial court decision that denied an extension for their investigation into the AQIS Jharkhand module. The High Court has stayed the trial court's order, extending the investigation period, pending a hearing on November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the accused individuals following an appeal by Delhi police against a trial court's refusal to extend the investigation period in a case involving the AQIS Jharkhand module under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The division bench, comprising Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee, directed the Delhi police to serve a copy of the appeal to all accused. An interim stay has been granted on the trial court's order, with the investigation period now extended until the next hearing scheduled for November 26.

Representing the police, Additional Public Prosecutor Lakshya Khanna and Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued for the stay, indicating the risk of default bail for the accused without it. The trial court had previously denied the request for a 90-day extension, impacting the investigation into the alleged activities of the AQIS module, led by Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

