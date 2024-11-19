Iran Inches Towards Nuclear Compromise with IAEA
Iran has proposed not to increase its uranium stock to more than 60% purity, close to weapons-grade. This offer comes with conditions, requesting the Western powers to drop a resolution against Iran. The IAEA confirms Iran's preparatory steps towards this potential agreement.
In a strategic move, Iran has signaled its willingness to halt the expansion of its uranium stockpile enriched to 60% purity, nearing weapons-grade levels. The disclosure was made in confidential reports from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog to member states on Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted discussions on this matter during agency chief Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran last week. The talks explored the potential agreement from Iran to cap its enriched uranium stockpile.
This proposed deal, however, is conditional. Iran's offer hinges on Western nations withdrawing a planned resolution against it at this week's IAEA Board of Governors meeting, confirmed a senior diplomat.
