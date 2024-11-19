Left Menu

Iran Inches Towards Nuclear Compromise with IAEA

Iran has proposed not to increase its uranium stock to more than 60% purity, close to weapons-grade. This offer comes with conditions, requesting the Western powers to drop a resolution against Iran. The IAEA confirms Iran's preparatory steps towards this potential agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST
In a strategic move, Iran has signaled its willingness to halt the expansion of its uranium stockpile enriched to 60% purity, nearing weapons-grade levels. The disclosure was made in confidential reports from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog to member states on Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted discussions on this matter during agency chief Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran last week. The talks explored the potential agreement from Iran to cap its enriched uranium stockpile.

This proposed deal, however, is conditional. Iran's offer hinges on Western nations withdrawing a planned resolution against it at this week's IAEA Board of Governors meeting, confirmed a senior diplomat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

